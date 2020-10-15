Jonathan Moyo admits to being haunted by Mnangagwa

He said: “A MASSIVE REDEPLOYMENT & coverup of operations of Mnangagwa’s Ferret Force, mainly but not o

Posting on Twitter this Thursday, Moyo said the “massive redeployment” exercise started about six weeks ago.

“THE REDEPLOYMENT of the Ferret Force is taking place amid shocking revelations that the Force has done 106 abduction & torture operations from Nov 2017 to 18 September 2020. During the same period 23 people have been charged with subversion & there have been 56 treason cases!”

Ferret Force is officially combined teams of Central Intelligence Organisation, Army, Military Intelligence, ZRP and Police Internal Investigations agents who carry “covert special operations” under the authority of the State Security.

Ferrets are being accused of conducting kidnappings and torture of government critics including opposition members, journalists and human rights defenders.

The government, however, refutes the claims that the force is conducting covert operations including abductions arguing that the alleged abductions are being staged to soil the image of the incumbent administration.