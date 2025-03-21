Jonathan Majors Confirms Secret Marriage to Meagan Good in Emotional Interview

Spread the love

Actor Jonathan Majors has confirmed his secret marriage to actress Meagan Good, publicly addressing the speculation during an appearance on the daytime talk show Sherri on Wednesday (March 19).

Majors, who was promoting his upcoming film Magazine Dreams, shared details of the intimate ceremony, which took place on Tuesday (March 18) at the couple’s Los Angeles home. The wedding was officiated by Majors’ mother, who is a pastor, with Good’s mother also in attendance.

Reflecting on the special moment, Majors revealed his overwhelming joy, saying, “I said to Meagan yesterday, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life.’”

The actor also followed tradition by seeking permission from Good’s father before proposing. “I asked her father for permission… He said, ‘That’s cool,’” Majors recounted.

Adding a personal touch to their union, the couple exchanged custom wedding bands engraved in Hawaii, a detail Majors coordinated after a heartfelt conversation with his new father-in-law.

Majors and Good’s relationship first made headlines in May 2023 when they were spotted on a date night. Their bond deepened over the months, with Good standing by Majors’ side during his legal battles, attending his court appearances starting in June 2023.

The couple originally met at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in October 2022, where Good described feeling an “instant connection” with Majors.

Speaking candidly to host Sherri Shepherd, Majors expressed his love for Good, saying, “I love that woman so much. So how it had happened—well, Lord… We fell in love. We finally got to do it, but it was always the plan.”

Majors’ highly anticipated film Magazine Dreams is set for release on Friday (March 21).

