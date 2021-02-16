Jonathan Butler to launch new Cape Town International Jazz Festival online series

Cape Town – Cape Town’s own musical hero, Jonathan Butler, is the first featured artist in JazzFix, the new online series of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF).

The organisers of JazzFix have packaged some of the best performances of the CTIJF into a series of online shows which kick off with Butler’s now historic Homecoming show, which he performed in 2019.

Butler is a long-time fan favourite of the festival, and the wider South African and global jazz audience.

The international guitarist and Grammy Award-nominated performer has collaborated with some of the world’s leading musicians, including Candy Dulfer, Dave Koz, Marcus Miller and Rick Braun.

As a South African at heart, the now US-based Butler is always excited to perform for his hometown fans, and this show was no exception.

“I’m honoured to be featured as the first artist in the JazzFix online concert series.

“I can’t wait to share my performance at the last Cape Town International Jazz Festival in 2019 with the world.

“Join me as we relive the magic of Africa’s Grandest Gathering,” he said.

The show will be hosted by popular singer, TV host and radio personality Unathi, who will be in conversation with Butler as he relives his 2019 performance at the festival. This is one show not to be missed.

The show premieres on Saturday, February 27, at 8pm and tickets are available now for R80 at Computicket: bit.ly/JazzFix

