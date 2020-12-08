Java twists the knife into Hopewell Chin’ono

SELF-STYLED prophet Passion Java has dashed to invoke President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name in his trending fight on social media with journalist and political activist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Java in his latest outburst at Chin’ono posted a picture of him handshaking President Mnangagwa and captioned it with the reason why Hopewell Chin’ono is fighting him.

“Ava ndivo President vanondigonera even ndisingaite politics ndo Saka Hopeless Chimukonyo achindirwisa. I’m not a politician, Face inenge chi? #siyananeni,” Java said.

Literally, he is suggesting that Chin’ono is uncomfortable that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is doing well for Zimbabweans, hence the reason Chin’ono is fighting people who support the President, including Java.

Journalist and radio personality Larry Kwirirayi urged Chin’ono to exercise tolerance.

“The country has multiple voices. People have the right to their own ideas. What you think needs curing might be something others find comfortable. And what you find comfortable could be what others find needs curing. Let people have different dreams,” said Kwirirayi.

Another journalist, Maynard Manyowa, warned that youths in Zimbabwe would still align with the late Genius Ginimbi Kadungure even though he was close to the ruling party.

“They loved Ginimbi, whose proximity to the ruling elite was blatant. He was related to both ED & the Chiwengas. Not sure how this will pan out though. It may well be an issue of relating to Passion more. He is from the gutter too, & equally unsophisticated,” said Manyowa.

Meanwhile, Passion Java has attached his popular tag phrase, Twabam, as his newly born son’s name.

Java revealed the news in a recent Instagram post where he also tasked his legion of fans to guess Twabam’s second name.

Wrote Java: “Besides the 1st name Twabam Java, what do you think is my baby boy’s name?”

Passion Java

Twabam is Java’s fourth child.

Java is not the first one to torch a storm over child naming. Last year, popular Zimdancehall crooner, Obey “Tocky Vibes” Makamure left tongues wagging when he named his son after a just-released album called Chamakuvangu.

However, according to Tocky, the name was trashed when nurses protested against it. – Zimbabwe Voice