Jah Prayzah’s Stunning U-Turn: Returns Chivayo’s Gifts and Cash Ahead of March 31

HARARE – Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah has reportedly returned luxury vehicles and cash gifts received from businessman Wicknell Chivayo, amid mounting speculation that the move is linked to growing fears surrounding the so-called “31 March Fear.”

The decision, sources say, follows increasing scrutiny over Chivayo’s extravagant gifting spree, particularly as Zimbabwe continues to face economic turmoil. The return of the gifts has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and raised broader questions about the relationship between artists and political benefactors.

Jah Prayzah, born Mukudzeyi Mukombe, was among the most prominent beneficiaries of Chivayo’s high-profile generosity. In January 2024, he received a 2023 Mercedes-Benz S500 valued at approximately US$180,000, with Chivayo praising the artist’s music for resonating with the ruling Zanu PF party’s ideology. Later, in December 2024, Prayzah was also gifted a Toyota Aqua for his son’s school run, US$20,000 in cash, and additional cars for his female dancers.

However, amid rising public criticism, the musician has reportedly distanced himself from these gifts, a move seen as a response to intensifying economic struggles and concerns over Chivayo’s financial dealings. The term “31 March Fear” has emerged as a symbol of unease, with some suggesting that the date could mark a turning point in Zimbabwe’s political and economic landscape.

While Jah Prayzah has yet to issue an official statement, sources suggest the decision was influenced by public pressure and ethical concerns. Fans previously criticised him for endorsing Chivayo, whose wealth has been linked to controversial state contracts and corruption allegations. The backlash intensified after Prayzah praised Chivayo as a “blesser par excellence” in a New Year’s message, prompting accusations that he was endorsing political patronage.

“Jah’s fans turned on him after that post. They felt he was endorsing someone whose wealth is questionable while ordinary Zimbabweans struggle,” a source close to the musician revealed. “Returning the gifts is about salvaging his reputation.”

Additionally, as a cultural icon and Zimbabwe National Army brand ambassador, Prayzah may have felt pressure to uphold a neutral public image, distancing himself from political controversies that could damage his career.

Prayzah’s move has sparked mixed reactions. Some fans praised it as a principled stance, while others viewed it as a reactionary decision made under pressure. “He only returned them because the heat got too much,” one social media user commented.

Meanwhile, speculation remains over Chivayo’s response. The businessman, who has often framed criticism as jealousy, has not publicly addressed the matter as of March 27, 2025.

With Zimbabweans bracing for potential unrest on March 31, the return of Chivayo’s gifts could signal a wider shift in public attitudes towards political patronage. Whether other artists follow suit remains to be seen, but Jah Prayzah’s move has undoubtedly added a new dimension to the unfolding political and economic debate in Zimbabwe.

