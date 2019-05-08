Jacob Mafume says Mnangagwa behind High Court ruling on Chamisa legitimacy

THE opposition MDC, has reacted angrily to a ruling by a High Court judge indicating current party leader Nelson Chamisa is illegitimate.

Party spokesperson, Jacob Mafume told a press briefing in Harare late Wednesday, that the court ruling was President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s attempt to divert the MDC from focusing on real issues and to sanitise his own illegitimacy.

“We are fully aware of the machinations and strategies being deployed by the Mnangagwa administration to destabilise and destroy the people’s project.

“We reiterate that Emmerson Mnangagwa is illegitimate and no amount of diversionary tactics will change this fact,” said Mafume.

Mafume said nothing will stop the MDC congress from taking place.

“For the avoidance of doubt, preparations for the main congress are at an advanced stage and 6 800 delegates will attend. That process is irreversible. We shall hold a historic and joyous congress under the theme: Defining a new course for Zimbabwe,” he added.

The MDC has slated its first elective congress since founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s death last year for later this month.

Party deputy national chairperson, Tendai Biti used his Twitter handle to react to the judgment.

“The choice of leadership of a political party, world over, will always be the preserve of members of that party. No one and certainly not a court of law can choose our leaders .Our congress, whose preparations are at an advanced stage will proceed on 24 May,” Biti said.

“Democracy will prevail. With great respect to Venezuela, ours must surely be the worst government on the planet. Rigging does not pay.”

However, a pressure group under the banner, Defending the Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy, (DMTL), welcomed the ruling saying it has brought fairness, justice, constitutionalism as well as democracy within the party.

Webber Chinyadza, DMTL spokesperson also urged Chamisa to respect the judgment.

“It is true that MDC left by our icon Morgan Tsvangirai had lost its direction, policies and practices through the use of unconstitutional means, nepotism violence and dictatorship.

“We are very pleased with outcome, the need for an extra ordinary congress and the rest of the 2014 structures in the process,” said Chinyadza.

Obert Gutu who is vice president of a splinter MDC-T group led by former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe said the judgment was based on sound arguments.

“Any decent lawyer worth his/he salt will tell you that when you don’t agree with the ruling of a court of law, you don’t lambast the judicial officer and/or any other court official for that matter.

“You simply lodge an appeal against the court’s ruling to a superior court. Simple,” Gutu said.