Is there a power struggle between ZNA soldiers and ZRP cops?

CHIPINGE – There appears to be a power struggle between members of the Zimbabwe National Army and the Zimbabwe Republic Police as almost daily there are reports of resistance of each other’s authority that result in street fights.

Last week a Chipinge soldier, Simbarashe Kanidza (21) of 33 Infantry Reserve Force appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a Police officer who was trying to arrest him for failing to comply with Covid19 lockdown rules.

This is one of the many street fights between soldiers and Police officers reported in the last few weeks. In Beitbridge there are running battles between a special military contingent deployed in the border town and the local Police.

A number of court cases pitting soldiers and cops have been filed at Beitbridge Magistrates Courts since the military contingent was deployed a few weeks ago.

Kanidza appeared before magistrate Poterai Gwezhira on Monday.

Prosecutor Timothy Katsande said on February 6 2021, along Mandikisi Road at around 8 am, Leopold Makumbinde was with a team comprising Sergeant Dube and Constable Jack interviewing pedestrians and enforcing Covid 19 rules.

Makumbinde asked the accused to produce his Covid19 exemption letter and he refused and ignored the order.

The complainant told the accused that he was under arrest for violating Covid 19 Regulations. He went on to refuse to be handcuffed.

He wrestled with the complainant, grabbed him by the collar, used his elbow to further choke him and went on to hit Makumbinde once on the chest resulting in him falling on the ground.

The accused was only arrested after more Police manpower was called.

On being searched Kanidza was found with a twist of dagga and this formed his second charge. https://masvingomirror.com