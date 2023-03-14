Is the national registration blitz just a publicity stunt?

Zimbabwe has launched a 10-day registration blitz to enable those intending to register as voters to obtain critical documents like birth certificates and national identity cards but some who took advantage of a similar exercise last year are asking whether this is not just a publicity stunt.

They have not obtained the documents they applied for 11 months ago, yet these documents include birth certificates which those intending to write Grade 7, O and A level examinations need.

According to the Herald, $24 billion has been set aside for the current exercise.

