Is the national registration blitz just a publicity stunt?

March 14, 2023 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0




Phindile Tshuma, from Famona, a suburb in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, registers to vote in next yearÕs election using her fingerprints on the new biometric voter registration system. According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, 11,000 citizens so far have biometrically registered in Zimbabwe. (Fortune Moyo, GPJ Zimbabwe)

Zimbabwe has launched a 10-day registration blitz to enable those intending to register as voters to obtain critical documents like birth certificates and national identity cards but some who took advantage of a similar exercise last year  are asking whether this is not just a publicity stunt.

They have not obtained the documents they applied for 11 months ago, yet these documents include birth certificates which those intending to write Grade 7, O and A level examinations need.

According to the Herald, $24 billion has been set aside for the current exercise.




