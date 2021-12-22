Is the Mugabe-backed G40 resurrecting?

Over the past few weeks, a pressure group linked to Zanu PF has been seen making moves to back Saviour Kasukuwere, who is a former local government minister and member of the beleaguered ruling party faction Generation 40 (G40), to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 general polls.
The Zanu PF also accuses the G40 of being behind the high court challenge on Mnangagwa’s legitimacy as the ruling party’s leader. Could this be the rise of the G40 from the cemetery?
The G40, a group of young politicians from Zanu PF, was led by Jonathan Moyo (a former higher education minister and Zanu PF politburo member), Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao (Robert Mugabe’s nephew).
It was fronted by Mugabe’s wife, Grace, to fight against the rise of then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa – who led the factional group Lacoste – to the presidency.