Is the Mugabe-backed G40 resurrecting?

Over the past few weeks, a pressure group linked to Zanu PF has been seen making moves to back Saviour Kasukuwere, who is a former local government minister and member of the beleaguered ruling party faction Generation 40 (G40), to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 general polls.

The Zanu PF also accuses the G40 of being behind the high court challenge on Mnangagwa’s legitimacy as the ruling party’s leader. Could this be the rise of the G40 from the cemetery?