I’m not going anywhere – Welshman Ncube

MDC Vice President Welshman Ncube has dismissed rumours that he is planning to leave the MDC Alliance for an international job elsewhere. Ncube used the microblogging site Twitter to dismiss the rumours and said they were probably being used to decampaign him.

Said the firebrand politician:

Woke up this morning to the old news (this being recycled decampaign news used in the run up to the Gweru Congress) that I am quitting the MDC Alliance to take up some international job somewhere. Someone somewhere is waging psychological warfare. I am not going anywhere.

When one Twimbos asked about the party deputy’s silence Ncube responded and said party building is often done with closed mouths before he agreed he will take the time to engage with supporters in the future while responding to one Nelson Mrewa.

Meanwhile in former MDC A Senator Lilian Timveos’ open letter to Chalton Hwende, Timveos said Hwende was saying Ncube did not come back to the MDC Alliance wholeheartedly.