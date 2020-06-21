‘I now fear for my life’ – Mashakada

The MDC Alliance has been accused of employing the services of cyber mercenaries to target fellow party members and silence them from speaking out on the chaos that has become of the party.

Hatfield legislator Dr. Tapiwa Mashakada spoke of the mudslinging and character assassination by his MDC colleagues, which is aimed at muzzling him from speaking out about financial imprudence and hijacking of the party by ‘Johnny-come-latelies’.

The scheme according to Dr. Mashakada involves a cabal led by Pedzisayi Ruhanya and former legislator Kuwadzana East Charlton Hwende.

“The cabal is trying all dirty tricks in the book to muzzle me. Now imagine if such a cabal becomes in charge of State media and State machinery one day. They will arrest, put on trial, and judge their opponents using the pen. Their student like behaviour will not go away so easily,”

“They are Masters of media theatrics and chicanery. Ruhanya is a former Daily News Political Editor. The desperate cabal led by Ruhanya and Hwende is so desperate to muzzle me and soil my image. Recently they desperately staged an interview using Zim-eye featuring a confused man claiming I had snatched his wife. I bet you the next stupid drama they will stage is a rape case. They will even make attempts on my life. I now fear for my life and that of my family,” Dr. Mashakada said.

Dr. Mashakada urged the media not to be used by desperate characters within the troubled MDC Alliance faction who want to bury the truth about the murky happenings in the party.

The MDC Alliance outfit is currently mired in financial misappropriation scandals with 2 million dollars reported to have gone missing, all this coinciding with the party’s legitimacy crisis borne from the unconstitutional succession of Morgan Tsvangirai by advocate Nelson Chamisa.