I had a special parcel for TB Joshua but last week they blocked me from travelling to see him – Magaya

Leader of Prophetic and Healing Deliverance Ministries (PHD), Walter Magaya says he is wrecked by the death of popular Nigerian televangelist pastor TB Joshua, adding he had an unnamed parcel for the Nigerian pastor but failed to deliver it to him as he was denied permission to travel last week.

Describing TB Joshua as his “father,” Magaya mourned “who will father me now? who will pay the school fees of my children.”

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations is said to have passed away on Saturday night in Lagos, Nigeria after concluding a programme at his church.

No official statement has been released by the family but the church has officially announced his death on their verified Facebook page.

“Do you know they denied me visa last week to bring what you told me you wanted and I have the papers with me,” said Magaya in a condolence message seen by Zim Morning Post, signed “Your bereaved son.”

Prophet Walter Magaya

Zim Morning Post could not immediately establish whether the visa Magaya referred to was the basic travel requirement or a figurative expression representative or symbolic of something else.

Magaya said the televangelist, famous across Africa, Europe and America, is now in “Heaven. I still wanted him here. Love you Father Senior Prophet TB Joshua.”

Magaya paid tribute to the Nigerian pastor for starting Yadah TV “for me and always did guide me. Who will call me at 2am and say correct this and that?”

TB Joshua’s Youtube channel, Emmanuel Tv, had over 1,000,000 subscribers and was the world’s most viewed Christian ministry on the platform before it was suspended.

The pastor was 57 years old and six days away from celebrating his birthday on the 12 June.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Source: ZimMorning Post