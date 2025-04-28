I Don’t Deal in Darkness!” — Gogo Chihoro distances herself from witchcraft

Spread the love

CELEBRATED traditional healer Gogo Chihoro has drawn a bold line in the sand — she’s a healer, not a witch!

Speaking through her spokesperson, Gogo Chihoro said she does not deal in the dark arts of witchcraft or “kuromba” — the practice of using evil powers for overnight riches.

“We have received many calls from people seeking kuromba, but Gogo Chihoro does not do such evil things,” her team said.

“She only uses traditional methods and ancestral powers to heal the sick, cleanse businesses, and boost fortunes the right way.”

And the results speak for themselves!

From November last year, Gogo Chihoro has been hosting booming Saturday sessions at Woodville Park in Bulawayo — with clients from the mining, education, boutique, retail, hair salon and buying and selling sectors all swearing by her magic touch.

One Bulawayo woman, MaMoyo, broke down in tears of joy: “I suffered six miscarriages and had given up on having a child. After visiting Gogo Chihoro, I carried my baby full term for the first time!”

Her powers are known beyond borders too!

A UK-based couple said their chronically sick son — undiagnosed by doctors — found healing through Gogo Chihoro’s interventions.

“We followed her on Facebook, saw real testimonies, visited her, and today, our son is thriving!” said the grateful mother.

Christopher Ndlovu from Tsholotsho also praised her, saying she healed a stubborn foot ailment that had tormented him for years.

Gogo Chihoro, now an internationally recognised spiritual powerhouse, is known not just for healing but also for helping people recover stolen goods, track down thieves, and revive troubled marriages.

“Our mission as sangomas is to shape a better society. I don’t supply goblins or muthi for evil. I track down thieves, cleanse homes and businesses, lift bad spells, and help people reclaim their success,” said Gogo Chihoro in an interview with B-Metro.

