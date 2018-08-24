I dare Chamisa put people in streets, there will be consequences: Chinamasa

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has dared MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to call for protests saying there will be consequences.

Speaking to journalists, Chinamasa accused Chamisa does not have the interests of Zimbabwe at heart. He said Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration will take place on Sunday. When asked what Zanu-PF will do to unite the country Chinamasa said:

Yes people will see. I think they saw for themselves even during the court argument that Chamisa has decided to be very difficult, has decided to undermine the economy of this country, has decided to ask for intensification and imposition of further sanctions. So its very clear who is to blame and the people see that in fact Chamisa has not the interest of Zimbabwe at heart. And I dare him put anyone in the street because there will be consequences.

View the video by Bustop TV below: