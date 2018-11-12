I am like a cobra – Chamisa

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has likened himself to a venomous snake, a cobra. He acknowledged the various nicknames he was given by his party colleagues such as Nero, Wamba dia Wamba and Olympus.

In an interview with the Daily News Chamisa said

I don’t pay particular attention to personalities and I don’t mind if you are my friend, brother, colleague or whoever, I treat you as a comrade and when I treat you as a comrade, I don’t pay regards to salutations and other relationships. I’m like a snake, cobra. A cobra doesn’t mind that you are calling it Mr Cobra, it will still bite you.

