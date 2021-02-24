News Ticker

I am a victim of voice cloning, says Mohadi

February 24, 2021 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Zimbabwe vice president Kembo Mohadi is seen at Singapore Casket, the funeral parlour where the body of the late former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe is being held in Singapore September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has distanced himself from what he described as imagined immoral unions by detractors angling to tarnish his political career as well as his standing as a national leader.

Speaking for the first time following social media news exposing his alleged multiple sexual relationships, VP Mohadi said he was a victim of political machinations peddled through voice cloning.

“Following the recent social media hype about my alleged illicit relationships with two married women, I have decided to come open and respond to the allegations being peddled by my detractors,” he said.

“Despite growing impatience because of days of weird character assassination, I wish to categorically state that the allegations being levelled against me are not only false, but well-choreographed to demean, condescend and soil my image as a national leader and patriot.”

Source – chronicle



Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!