Hwende halts campaigning over negative rants by rogue CCC thugs on Twitter

THERE is internecine strife in the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party to the extent that top official, Charlton Hwende, has decided to stop campaigning for the party in Mhondoro.

This comes after claims that Hwende is planning to impose his preferred candidates to contest the 2023 harmonised elections.

The reportedly well-resourced politician, who has lately been conspicuous by his absence at CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s recent rallies, is said to be fomenting factionalism following a claimed fallout with erstwhile benefactor and principal, Chamisa.

Hwende announced on Twitter that the meeting he organised in Mhondoro over the weekend was his last meeting as he has noticed the negative comments from CCC citizens on Twitter whenever he goes to Mgwazo in Mhondoro.

Wrote Hwende, “Yesterday I addressed a ward meeting of @CCCZimbabwe volunteers in Mhondoro. We prefer smaller meetings to counter victimization. This is probably my last meeting. I have noticed the negative comments from our CCC citizens on Twitter whenever I go on Mgwazo in Mhondoro

“I have also considered the stress and anguish which most of the comments cause to my teenage kids. The reason I agreed to help in Mhondoro was to assist in growing the rural vote. I did 38 weekend meetings this year funding myself & abandoning my work at my logistics company

“As a leader in the movement I have a responsibility to take into account the negative comments on Twitter and also self introspect. I will use the December Holiday to do exactly that. I love my Citizens movement the @CCCZimbabwe and will continue contributing in other areas!!”

A CCC parliamentarian who once confided with an online news outfit, said Hwende was lining up local government and House of Assembly candidates to wrestle the right to represent CCC in next year’s polls, a development which is threatening a protest vote known in political parlance as Bhora Musango.

Those eyeing legislative seats, includes Hwende’s close confidante, Mutsa Murombedzi, who is a female youth assembly member from Chegutu East constituency.

At the behest of Hwende, she is reportedly positioning herself to contest the Mhondoro-Mubaira parliament seat currently held by Zanu PF’s Freddy Kapuya.

CCC supporters are threatening to not vote for Murombedzi if her candidature sails through.

CCC leader Chamisa recently sparked a Twitter war after apparently questioning reference to Hwende as CCC secretary general, insisting the party did not have such a position.

Established in January this year, the party has yet to hold an elective congress with crunch general elections due next year.

Its activists have dismissed criticism over the absence of a Constitution, and an organisational structure, saying CCC was a citizens’ movement.

It has also previously been indicated that the leadership that was in place in its former guise as the MDC Alliance would continue to hold their positions on an interim basis.

However, Chamisa questioned reference to Hwende as secretary general, insisting that “we have no such titles in the citizens movement, we are all change champions”.

The comment, made on Twitter, was later deleted but reportedly did not sit well with Hwende who has in recent weeks snubbed Chamisa’s rallies.

