Hwende Dismisses Khupe’s Claims

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende has dismissed MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe’s claims that she is part of the Alliance.

Hwende asserted that Khupe refused to meet the then MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai when he invited her for meetings in 2017 because she was angry with the trade unionist because of his decision to form the MDC Alliance. Said Hwende:

When Pres Tsvangirai was sick he tried to have meetings with Khupe as someone that he had worked with for a long time. But She hated MT’s decision to form the MDC Alliance so much that she refused to come and see him only to appear at the Funeral claiming to be the Chief Mourner.

The Sunday Mail of 6 August 2017 reported that Khupe and other top officials did not attend the launch of the MDC Alliance the previous day following an earlier confrontation with Tsvangirai over the alliance.

According to the report, Khupe accused Tsvangirai of dictatorial tendencies after he reportedly signed the pact without the blessings of his comrades.

Meanwhile, Khupe has since declared that she is part of the MDC Alliance and will seek to find out how funds allocated to the party under the Political Parties Finance Act were used.

The MDC Alliance consisted of the MDC-T then led by Tsvangirai and later Chamisa, Transform Zimbabwe, Professor Welshman Ncube’s MDC, Zimbabwe People First, the Multi-Racial Christian Democratic Party, People’s Democratic Party, and Zanu Ndonga.