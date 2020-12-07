News Ticker

‘Hopewell Chin’ono is a paedophile’ – Pastor

December 7, 2020 Staff Reporter Headlines, Zimbabwe 0

Hopewell Chin'ono

USA-based Zimbabwean preacher, Passion Java says social media blogger Hopewell Chin’ono is a paedophile

A paedophile is someone who is sexually interested in under age children.

Java speaks after Chin’ono had branded most Zimbabweans “dumb” for following a “fake prophet Java” on social media platforms instead of following political activists who seek to transform their livelihoods.

Passion Java also accused the self-proclaimed documentary filmmaker of using other people’s names to gain political mileage and sponsorship from Non-Governmental Organisations.

Blogger Hopewell Chin’ono is a social media anti-corruption campaigner who used to support the current regime of President Mnangagwa.

The former journalist who is a darling of the Western media claims a corruption-free Zimbabwe will result in the citizenry leading better lives.

Watch the video below for Java’s response.

