Hopewell Chin’ono accuses Chamisa’s CCC of abandoning Job Sikhala

THE Citizens for Coalition Change has allegedly dumped Job Sikhala who is in custody for inciting violence in the Nyatsime Saga.

Writing on his Twitter handle, renowned and corruption fighter journalist, Hopwell Chin’ono hinted that the CCC leadership has thrown Sikhala under the bus at his hour of need.

“A political movement that doesn’t robustly stand with its persecuted leaders will not be able to take power because it lacks coherent approach towards pushing back against oppressive rule.

“Until they stop seeing parliament and council as jobs, it will remain a dream deferred.

Chin’ono further showed distress over the low turnout of the CCC leadership in court to support Job Sikhala.

“Job Sikhala has just been brought to court movie style with an escort of riot police providing security for the tinted double cab State vehicle that brought him to court. He is charged with Defeating or Obstructing course of Justice. Very few CCC members are at Court,” he said.

Sikhala has been in custody for over a month and the State has been denying him bail.

However, today, the vibrant St Mary’s house of assembly member was brought to court facing new charges of Defeating or Obstructing course of Justice in the late Moreblessing Ali saga.