Hong Kong Authorities Seek Relatives of Zimbabwean-South African Man Killed in Road Accident

HONG KONG – Authorities in Hong Kong are appealing for information to help locate the relatives of Dumisani Paul Ndlovu, a Zimbabwean-born man with South African citizenship, who tragically died after being struck by a car around May 15.

Ndlovu was reportedly employed at HSBC in Hong Kong at the time of the incident. He acquired South African citizenship in 2019 through the Nelprint system, and while originally from Zimbabwe, he was officially recognised as a South African national.

Efforts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful. Officials are urging anyone who may have known Ndlovu or has information about his family to come forward and assist.

Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact the South African Consulate in Hong Kong.

