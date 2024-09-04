Headman Stresses Importance of Protocols in Village Head Installations

Spread the love

BINDURA – Mashonaland Central traditional leader, Herdman Chikosha, has underscored the critical importance of following established protocols during the installation of new village heads, warning that any deviation from these procedures would invalidate the process and result in an illegitimate appointment.

His remarks were made at a key meeting held on September 2 at the Rutope Council Community Hall, attended by village heads from the Musana area, which falls under his jurisdiction.

Chikosha highlighted that the appointment of village heads is governed by the Traditional Leaders Act of 2000, and stressed the need to adhere strictly to its provisions. He detailed the necessary steps to ensure a legitimate installation.

First, the family of the deceased village head must reach a unanimous decision on a replacement and formally document their agreement. The details of the chosen individual, along with the minutes of the family meeting, must then be submitted to Herdman Chikosha.

Following this, Chikosha initiates a police vetting process to confirm the candidate’s suitability. If the candidate passes vetting, Chikosha will recommend them to the District Administrator, who will then formally appoint the new village head, thereby legitimizing the position.

Chikosha emphasized that strict adherence to these protocols is essential to maintaining the integrity of the appointment process and preventing potential disputes. His focus on procedural compliance highlights the importance of upholding the provisions of the Traditional Leaders Act.

Source: Bindura Eye

