Havard University withdraws Auxilia Mnangagwa’s Ambassadorial role

Havard University has issued another statement retracting the announcement on its website that Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa as the honorary ambassador of the Havard Global Health Catalyst. The statement reads:

A recent announcement on this website stated that Her Excellency Auxillia Mnangagwa was the honorary ambassador of the Harvard Global Health Catalyst.

That announcement was soon after removed for clarity. To be clear, neither He Excellency Auxillia Mnangagwa or any other person is appointed an ambassador, honorary or otherwise of any Harvard entity.

In addition, the Global Health Catalyst program and its representatives are not authorised to speak on behalf of Harvard University or Havard Medical School or any other institution.