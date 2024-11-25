Harare’s Waste Management Set for Major Overhaul in 2025

Spread the love

HARARE, – In a significant move to address the growing waste management crisis in the capital, Geo Pomona Waste Management has announced that it will begin comprehensive rubbish collection services across Harare starting January 2025.

The initiative will cover all major roads, the central business district (CBD), and households, aiming to tackle the persistent problem of uncollected waste that has plagued the city. The heaps of garbage scattered throughout Harare have not only become a blight on the city’s image but also pose severe health and environmental risks.

A Solution to Harare’s Waste Crisis

The announcement comes as Harare continues to grapple with mounting waste issues, exacerbated by rapid urban growth, insufficient infrastructure, and underfunded city services. The uncollected rubbish has led to concerns about the spread of diseases such as cholera and typhoid, while illegal dumping has further strained the city’s waste management system.

Geo Pomona’s involvement signals a potential turning point. The company, which operates the controversial Pomona Waste-to-Energy project, plans to implement a structured collection system that prioritises efficiency and sustainability.

“This initiative is not just about removing rubbish. It’s about restoring Harare’s status as a clean, liveable city,” said a spokesperson for Geo Pomona.

Benefits and Expectations

The new waste collection programme is expected to significantly reduce the accumulation of rubbish in high-traffic areas and residential neighbourhoods. Residents have long complained about inconsistent or non-existent waste collection, forcing many to dispose of trash in open spaces or drainage systems, worsening pollution and flooding risks.

City health officials have welcomed the move, emphasising its importance in curbing the spread of disease. “Improved waste collection is crucial for public health,” said Dr. Alice Munyoro, a local public health expert. “Accumulated rubbish attracts pests, contaminates water sources, and creates breeding grounds for diseases.”

The programme also aligns with broader efforts to enhance Harare’s environmental sustainability. Geo Pomona’s waste-to-energy facility could play a role in reducing landfill dependence by converting collected waste into renewable energy, though concerns remain about the transparency and cost of the project.

Public Reaction and Challenges

While many residents have expressed optimism about the initiative, others remain sceptical about its implementation. “We’ve heard promises like this before, but the rubbish is still here,” said Tafadzwa Marume, a resident of Mbare.

Geo Pomona and the Harare City Council face challenges in ensuring that waste collection schedules are adhered to, adequate resources are allocated, and communication with residents is improved.

Looking Ahead

If successfully implemented, the programme could mark a new chapter for Harare’s waste management system. City officials and Geo Pomona have called on residents to support the initiative by disposing of waste responsibly and adhering to collection guidelines.

“This is a shared responsibility. Together, we can make Harare clean again,” said the Geo Pomona spokesperson.

The rollout in January 2025 will be closely watched as a test of the city’s ability to deliver on promises to tackle long-standing urban management issues. For Harare’s residents, it offers a glimmer of hope for a cleaner, healthier future.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...