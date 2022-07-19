Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister, Oliver Chidawu dies

The Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Oliver Chidawu has died.

He was 68.

Senator Chidawu, who was born in 1954, became the youngest mayor in the history of Harare city in 1984 at the age of 29.

A chartered engineer and entrepreneur, Senator Chidhawu was chairman of African Banking Corporation Zimbabwe, non-executive chairman of Manders Group and founder of Kuchi Group of Companies.

He was also a major shareholder in Bitumen Construction and a founding shareholder and director of Heritage Investment Bank that merged with First Merchant Bank in 1997.

He was appointed Minister of Harare Provincial Affairs in March 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

