Harare mayor suspends Town Clerk over tender fraud

Spread the love

HARARE – Town clerk Hosiah Chisango has been suspended by Harare mayor Jacob Mafume over a slew of alleged misdemeanours which include the embattled city boss’s awarding of a streetlighting tender to a blacklisted company.

His suspension is effect from September 30 but is with pay and other benefits.

Chisango faces corruption allegations emanating from his awarding of a US$9,2 million Harare streetlighting deal to jailed businessman Moses Mpofu’s company.

He was arrested in July this year and was later released on US$500 bail September 17 this year.

In a letter outlining the reasons behind Chisango’s suspension, Mafume said “The employer has a good cause to believe that you have committed a serious misconduct in that you contravened Section 4(a) of the National Code i.e. S.I. 15 of 2006 otherwise known as ‘Any act or conduct or omission inconsistent with the fulfilment of the express or implied conditions of his or her contract’. You did so in one or more of the following ways;

“You misconducted yourself in the procurement and award of a tender for streetlights to Jukula Enterprises in that you awarded the contract to a blacklisted company which had a record of breaching its tender obligations.

“Or that you awarded a tender to a company owned by proprietors of blacklisted companies thereby exposing Council to potential financial losses and which company in this case had not won the tender.

“In doing so you have failed one of your primary functions as the accounting officer which is to protect the council’s interest.”

Among the grounds of his suspension, Chisango was also accused of “failing to secure effective Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for the management of the council’s billing and accounting systems over five years”.

“As the Accounting Officer, you have failed to secure an effective Enterprise Resource Planning (‘ERP’) Software and System support for the management of the Council’s billing and accounting systems for about 5 years.

“This has resulted in failure to carry out statutory audits, to obtain timeous budget approvals and also has led to adverse reports by the Auditor General, Moreso, you have generally mishandled the (‘ERP’) procurement and tender processes leading to several court challenges and attracted negative publicity thereby putting the name of the organisation into disrepute,” Mafume wrote.

The Town Clerk is accused of extending his contract indefinitely after its expiration in July 2023, without the required authorization.

“You effected changes to the council organogram and structure by appointing senior council officers to Grades 1, 2 and 3 without Council Authority and without the approval of the Local Governance Board in terms of Section 134(1) of the Urban Council’s Act.

“In particular, you appointed a senior council official to Grade 1B without the requisite approvals.

“You also appointed more senior officials from Grade 4 to Grade 3 without the necessary approvals.

“In doing so you abused your authority and also undermined the authority of Council and the Local Government Board.

“At the expiry of your fixed term contract around July 2023, you proceeded to give yourself a contract without limit of time without the knowledge and authority of the council and without the approval of the Local Government Board in terms of Section 132(1) of the Urban Council’s Act.

“In violation of the circular issued on the 26th of June 2014 paragraph 2.2 by the Ministry of Local Government and approved by Cabinet”.

Chisango was barred from visiting his workplace during the period of his suspension.

“During the period of your suspension, you shall not be allowed to attend the workplace or carry out any duties unless directed to do so by the Mayor.

“You are requested not to interfere with Council staff and other witnesses in the matter,” further reads the letter.

Source: ZimLive