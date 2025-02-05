Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume exposed

Spread the love

THE Harare City Council Commission of Inquiry has exposed Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume for giving false information regarding his place of residence.

The cat went out of the bag this Tuesday after the commission ordered inspection in loco at Stand Number 110 Coronation Road in Greendale, Harare, which mayor Jacob Mafume claimed was his place of residence.

The inspection was ordered by Retired High Court Judge Justice Maphios Cheda after the investigating team raised suspicion that Councillor Mafume may have misled the commission regarding his actual place of residence.

The Commission was shocked to find out that Councillor Mafume does not stay at the given address which belongs to an individual identified as Mr Pfukwa.

Mafume “lies” exposed. BREAKING: Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume’s lies over his place of residence exposed. Mafume misrepresented to the Commission of Inquiry his exact place of residence, forcing chairperson Retired Judge Justice Maphios Cheda to call for an inspection in loco. His… pic.twitter.com/Oh9gnKYxQR — ZiFM Stereo News (@ZiFMNews) February 5, 2025

In a briefing to the Commission on-site, Councillor Mafume changed his statement…

“Actually I made a mistake and when I called my wife that is when she told me that it is 102 Coronation Road and I am ready to take the Commission to my place. If we can go there you can actually see that there is a figure which is not visible,” Mafume said.

It is an offence to give false information to a commission of inquiry.

“After we carried an inspection at Stand Number 110, which you claimed is where you stay we have found out that you do not stay there and you have given false information before the inquiry,” Justice Cheda said.

The Harare City Council Commission of Inquiry was established by President Emerson Mnangagwa to investigate the council’s affairs since 2017.

The inquest will continue this Thursday with Mafume expected to appear before the commission.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...