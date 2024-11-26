Harare Mayor Commends ‘Second Republic’s Progress’ Toward World-Class City Status

Spread the love

HARARE – The Mayor of Harare, Councillor Jacob Mafume, has lauded the strides made by Mnangagwa’s government in advancing the city’s ambition of achieving world-class city status by 2025.

He highlighted the transformative impact of the GeoPomona Waste Management Facility in addressing Harare’s persistent waste management challenges.

Speaking during a recent engagement, Mayor Mafume acknowledged the facility as a “game changer” in the city’s efforts to modernise its waste disposal and recycling systems.

“The Second Republic has made notable contributions toward improving infrastructure and service delivery in Harare. The GeoPomona Waste Management Facility stands out as a critical intervention in tackling the city’s waste management woes,” said Councillor Mafume.

The GeoPomona Waste Management Facility, a partnership between the Harare City Council and Geo Pomona, has introduced modern waste processing and energy recovery systems. The initiative is designed to reduce waste accumulation, promote recycling, and generate energy from waste materials, aligning with global trends in sustainable urban management.

With Harare grappling with waste disposal challenges exacerbated by rapid urbanisation and resource constraints, the facility is seen as a vital component in the city’s turnaround strategy.

The city’s vision of becoming a world-class urban centre by 2025 includes goals such as improved sanitation, upgraded infrastructure, and enhanced public services. The GeoPomona project is a cornerstone of this broader vision, addressing one of the most visible and pressing issues—waste management.

Residents have welcomed the initiative, expressing hope for cleaner environments and improved health outcomes as waste management systems improve.

Despite the progress, Harare still faces hurdles, including resource mobilisation, maintenance of existing infrastructure, and aligning efforts across different stakeholders. The City Council, together with its partners, is working to overcome these challenges through coordinated strategies and investment in modern solutions.

As the 2025 target approaches, the collaboration between the Harare City Council, national authorities, and private partners like Geo Pomona will be critical in sustaining the momentum toward achieving a world-class city status.

Mayor Mafume’s recognition of the milestones achieved underlines the importance of continued investment and innovation in urban management for Harare’s transformation.

