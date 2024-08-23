Harare Mayor Calls for Cross-Party Collaboration to Drive City Progress

Spread the love

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has urged political leaders to set aside their differences and collaborate for the greater good of the city and country.

His call for unity comes on the heels of a successful partnership between the Harare City Council and the Local Government Ministry in refurbishing the city ahead of the recent Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

Speaking at a gathering of local government officials, mayors, and councilors during a basic orientation course in Harare this Wednesday, Mayor Mafume emphasized the importance of working together across party lines. He highlighted the achievements of his administration, noting the significant improvements made in Harare through cooperation with various ministries, despite differing political affiliations.

“We come from different parties, but the city is the same, the country is the same,” Mafume stated. “As we worked together, we proved that despite our political differences, we share a common goal—to make our people succeed and to make Zimbabwe proud.”

Mayor Mafume’s remarks also touched on the ongoing tensions between the central government and city councils, with the latter often accusing the former of interference. However, Mafume stressed the need to focus on collective efforts to benefit the people of Zimbabwe.

“There will come a time when elections are declared, and we can then analyze each other’s conduct,” he said. “But for now, our focus should be on how we can help each other to make the people succeed and make Zimbabwe proud.”

Mafume’s call for unity highlights the potential for positive outcomes when political leaders prioritize collaboration over division, especially in efforts to improve urban infrastructure and services for the citizens of Harare.

