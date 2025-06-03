Harare issues final warning to defaulting tenants

Spread the love

Harare City Council has said stringent recovery measures are now in motion to deal with the rising number of tenants who are defaulting on rent payments for council-owned properties.

In a statement, the City of Harare housing manager, Mr Edgar Dzehonye said less than 10 percent of tenants occupying council properties are paying their rentals.

“We are sitting on a portfolio of over 10 000 rented properties, but only a small fraction of those tenants are paying what they owe. The defaults are alarming,” he said.

Mr Dzehonye said the city has begun issuing final demand notices to defaulters, giving them 14 days to settle their arrears.

The housing manager said those who fail to comply with the notice will be issued eviction summons with another 14-day grace window.

Mr Dzehonye said if a tenant still fails to comply, the city will then seek ejectment certificates and proceed with evictions.

“This is not a move we take lightly. We are advising all tenants to honour their obligations to avoid unnecessary discomfort and the unfortunate consequence of eviction.”

He said the city acknowledges the tenants’ right to decent accommodation, but reminded them that such rights come with the responsibility to pay for services rendered.

He also spoke against those illegally occupying council property or those subletting council property without proper documentation.

“We know there are people who are paying rent to private individuals instead of council. We urge them to come forward to their nearest district offices to regularise their stay. This is an opportunity to resolve the issue while clearing arrears.”

Mr Dzehonye said the city’s goal is to restore accountability and ensure that council resources are managed effectively.

“We thank those who have been paying and urge others to follow suit,” he said. – Herald

