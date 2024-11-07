Harare Demolishes Dozens of Houses in Ridgeview and Belvedere Over ‘Illegal’ Construction

Spread the love

HARARE – The City of Harare demolished dozens of houses in Ridgeview and Belvedere today, labelling the structures as illegal.

The demolitions are part of a broader citywide operation aimed at removing unauthorized buildings that city officials say disrupt urban planning efforts.

Harare Mayor Mafume asked about regularisation of these structures instead of them being demolished and he said:

“How do you regularize an illegal purchase? Where someone takes council land, sales it to people? Despite warnings people proceed to build. Everyone who has property on land must make sure their title is solid.You need approve plans to build your property.”

Harare’s Director of Planning, Samuel Nyabeza, defended the action, stressing the importance of compliance with urban development regulations. “You cannot build a house without council-approved plans. We have to restore order,” Nyabeza stated, emphasizing that adherence to planning laws is essential to maintain organized development within the city.

The demolition has sparked heated debate among residents, many of whom point to Harare’s severe housing shortages as a factor driving the surge in unauthorized construction. Some argue that these demolitions only worsen the housing crisis, especially as the city struggles to keep pace with the demand for affordable housing.

City officials, however, remain firm in their stance. They argue that unauthorized structures not only compromise Harare’s urban planning goals but also put additional strain on essential services and infrastructure, which are already stretched thin.

The operation marks a continued effort by Harare authorities to enforce building regulations amid rapid urban expansion, with more demolitions expected in other neighborhoods in the coming weeks.

Demolition currently taking place in Belvedere pic.twitter.com/rrozwwmaqf — jnrflacko (@jnrflacko) November 7, 2024

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...