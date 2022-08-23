Harare Council reconstitutes committees

Harare City Council has reconstituted committees with Mayor Jacob Mafume appointing the chairpersons from his party, Citizens Coalition for Change while side-lining other councillors from Zanu PF and the MDC-T.

All the eight committee chairpersons, and their deputies, Mayor Mafume appointed to superintend over the local authority’s operations are all from his CCC party.

Town House has become a war zone with CCC and MDC-T jostling to control the capital.

At one point, the city was run by two mayors concurrently, CCC Mayor Councillor Mafume and MDC-T acting Mayor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa.

The Human Resources and General Purposes committee is being led by Cllr Kudzai Kadzombe deputized by Cllr Stephen Dhliwayo.

Small and Medium Enterprises committee is now headed by Cllr Denford Ngadziore deputized by Cllr Tonderai Chakeredza.

Education, Health, Housing, Community Services will be led by Cllr Charles Nyatsuro deputized by Cllr Jason Kautsa.

The Business committee will be chaired by Cllr Stan Manyenga who is deputized by Cllr Elvis Ruzani.

Cllr Costa Mande is now heading the Finance committee deputised by Cllr Gilbert Hadebe.

The Audit committee is being led by Cllr Keith Charumbira who is deputised by Cllr Ian Makone while the Information and Publicity committee is led by Cllr Happymore Gotora deputised by Cllr Adonai Shoko.

Mayor Mafume justified the appointments urging the new leaders to work as a team to make sure that they bring back service delivery to the city.

“We have to hit the ground running and make sure we do justice to the committees and the areas that have been put in.

“Particular focus should be on the refuse issues, water, roads, housing and health care. These are key things that make a city,” he said. – Herald

