Harare City cracks down on dilapidated buildings; gives property owners 2-week ultimatum

The City of Harare is taking action against rundown buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) and across the city with property owners and occupants being ordered to renew or regenerate their structures through repairs, refurbishments, or repainting.

This move is in line with Section 49 (1) of Chapter 2 of the Model Building By-Laws (1977).

The City of Harare has given property owners two weeks to comply with the directive with failure to do so resulting in further enforcement measures.

“THE CITY OF HARARE is hereby giving notice to all property owners and occupants of buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) and those outside the CBD, to renew or regenerate their buildings and/or properties either through repairs, refurbishments and/or repainting. In terms of Section 49 (1). Chapter 2 of the Model Building By-Laws (1977), the status of some buildings/properties contravenes the requirements which state that:

“NO person shall allow any building constructed upon premises of which he is the owner or occupier to become (a) a danger to the health of persons occupying or using the building, or to the health of the public; or (b) the source of unpleasant fumes, smoke or odours; or (c) unsightly or a disfigurement to the neighbourhood; or (d) in any other way offensive or embarrassing to the people living or working upon the premises or in the neighbourhood,” said City Council Town clerk, Hosiah Chisango.

This crackdown aims to improve the overall aesthetics and safety of Harare’s buildings. Residents can expect to see a revitalization of the city as property owners bring their structures up to code.

“Accordingly, all property owners and occupants of buildings in the areas stated above are requested to comply with the aforesaid By-Laws or submit written representations in connection with this matter within two (2) weeks of this public notice, to the Director of Works, Cleveland House, 92 Leopold Takawira Street, falling which council shall apply the requirements of Section 56 (subsections 1-6) of the said By-Laws to enforce compliance,” added Chisango.

Source: NewZim

