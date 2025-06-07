Harare City Council renames major roads after the late Zanu PF and foreign leaders

Spread the love

In a landmark move to celebrate African liberation heroes, prominent national figures, and influential global revolutionaries, the Harare City Council has officially renamed several of the capital’s key roads. The announcement, made this week, is part of a broader effort to preserve the city’s historical identity while embracing regional solidarity and post-colonial pride.

Among the most notable changes, Charter Road will now be known as Fidel Castro Road, paying tribute to the late Cuban revolutionary leader whose support for African liberation movements remains legendary.

Third Street has been renamed Patrice Lumumba Street, commemorating the first Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo and a symbol of Africa’s struggle for independence.

Another central artery, Five Avenue, is now Leonid Brezhnev Street, named after the former Soviet leader whose government played a significant role in backing liberation efforts across Africa during the Cold War era.

The renaming continues with Speke Avenue becoming Agostinho Neto Avenue, in honor of Angola’s first president and a key figure in the country’s fight for independence, while Angwa Street now carries the name Sir Seretse Khama Street, honoring Botswana’s founding president.

Rezende Street has been changed to Julia Zvobgo Street, named after the veteran Zimbabwean liberation fighter and influential post-independence leader. Meanwhile, Selous Avenue becomes John Landa Nkomo Avenue, and Cameron Street is now Joseph Msika Street-both names commemorating respected Zimbabwean leaders who contributed significantly to national unity and governance.

Other notable road name changes include Baines Avenue to Herbert Ushewokunze Avenue, recognizing the former cabinet minister; Dieppe Road renamed Vitalis Zvinavashe Road, honoring the late commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces; and Argyle Road, now Sydney Malunga Road.

Further changes include Lorraine Drive becoming Mama Mafuyana Drive, in tribute to the widow of nationalist Joshua Nkomo and a respected activist herself; Forth Street now known as Simon Vengai Muzenda Street, commemorating Zimbabwe’s long-serving Vice President; and Enterprise Road renamed ED Mnangagwa Road, after the current President of Zimbabwe.

Other roads renamed to honor key figures are Kirkman Drive becoming Solomon Mujuru Drive, for the late military commander and political leader; Livingstone Avenue changing to Oliver Tambo Avenue, in honor of the South African anti-apartheid hero; and Second Street now Sam Nujoma Street, after Namibia’s founding president.

Finally, Innez Terrace has been renamed Mayor Urimbo Terrace, in recognition of a former local government leader.

The renaming exercise reflects Harare City Council’s commitment to celebrating a legacy of struggle, leadership, and solidarity, while fostering a sense of pride in Zimbabwe’s and Africa’s rich historical heritage. Residents and visitors are encouraged to embrace these new names as symbols of the continent’s shared journey toward freedom and progress.

Source – New Ziana