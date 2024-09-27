Harare City Council Faces Scrutiny Over Questionable Land Allocations to Mayor and Officials

Spread the love

The Harare City Council is under intense scrutiny following revelations that Mayor Jacob Mafume and several senior officials, including town clerk Hosiah Chisango, received residential stands under questionable circumstances, depriving the municipality of significant revenue. The findings come amid an ongoing Commission of Inquiry into the council’s operations over the past five years.

Reports suggest that prominent city officials were allocated residential stands without following proper procedures. Harare City Council engineer Zvenyika Chawatama, for instance, received a stand in Greystone Park for US$55,000, far below its market value of US$146,000. Similarly, town clerk Chisango was allocated a stand in the same area for US$50,000, raising concerns over the valuation and allocation process.

The situation has been further complicated by the disclosure that Mayor Mafume was allocated an unvalued piece of land in the affluent Mt Pleasant suburb. These irregularities have sparked widespread concerns about transparency and fairness in the city’s land distribution system.

During a session of the Commission of Inquiry, Blessing Muroiwa, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Housing, Health, Education, and Licensing, distanced the committee from the allocations. “We give the housing director the authority. We did not sanction that. We did not receive reports about that,” he said. When pressed on Mafume’s specific allocation, Muroiwa added, “According to our housing policy, there is no provision that requires us to receive a breakdown of who has been allocated stands.”

These revelations have fueled growing criticism, with many accusing the Mafume-led council of cronyism and corruption. The irregular allocation of stands not only raises ethical concerns but also undermines the council’s ability to generate much-needed revenue through land sales and leases.

In a further twist, Mayor Mafume recently gifted a residential stand in Mt Pleasant to musician Enock “Nox” Guni in recognition of his success in the music industry. The move has intensified allegations of favoritism and unethical practices within the council.

Meanwhile, Chisango’s assets have been seized by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) amid suspicions they were acquired through corrupt dealings. As the Commission of Inquiry continues its investigation, the public is left questioning the depth of the corruption within the city council and what steps will be taken to restore integrity and transparency in local governance.

As more details emerge, the pressure is mounting on Harare City Council to address the allegations and undertake the necessary reforms to regain public trust and ensure responsible management of public resources.

