Harare CBD flooded

The rains that fell in Harare this week saw flooding in some parts of the Central Business District due to blocked storm drains.

Because of the large puddles of water created by the blocked drains, roads became difficult to navigate for pedestrians and motorists.

Some of the notable intersections include Sir Seretse Khama Street and Robson Manyika Avenue, Robert Mugabe Road and Julius Nyerere Way.

Businesses near some of the flooded intersections recorded low sales as customers could not get in.

“The water is everywhere, making it impossible for customers to reach my shop. We need better drainage to handle runoff water. This is becoming a regular problem,” said a shop owner Ms Providence Man’ena.

The flooding not only affected businesses but also led to severe traffic disruptions, with many motorists struggling to navigate their way on the streets.

Some motorists had nightmarish experiences trying to park as some bays had potholes that were filled with water, especially along Robson Manyika Avenue near the intersection with Sir Seretse Khama Street.

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama admitted that there is a challenge of flooding in the city.

He said council was attending to the blocked drains for the past three months.

“The Central Business District is too large, and sometimes we are unaware of these issues. However, when people report them, we usually resolve the problems as soon as possible,” Mr Gama said. Herald

