Harare Authorities Crack Down on Vendors and Illegal Taxis Ahead of SADC Summit

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), in collaboration with the Harare Metropolitan Police, has issued a firm directive to vendors, car wash operators, and illegal pirate taxis, locally known as mushikashika, to comply with city regulations in preparation for the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

During a roadshow and awareness campaign on Rezende Street, authorities launched “Operation Guta Ngarigare Rakachena,” a joint initiative aimed at maintaining peace and order in the city.

“Only licensed vendors will be allowed to operate, and we will issue yellow cards to those who fail to comply,” officials stated. “Repeat offenders who fail to comply will be given red cards, and the police officers conducting the operation will take them into custody.”

Additionally, the police have cautioned illegal taxi operators against involving touts in unauthorized activities, such as pickups and drop-offs. Anyone found using touts to coerce passengers will face legal consequences.

“We are also targeting those who engage in dangerous parking, illegal picking and dropping, and obstruction. We want to keep the city clean and orderly ahead of the SADC Summit,” the police spokesperson added. “We encourage the public to visit the Harare Metropolitan Police Headquarters or ZRP Public Relations for more information.”

The ZRP has recently initiated a nationwide crackdown, dubbed “No To Touts,” aimed at eliminating touting gangs used by pirate taxis and public service vehicles. The police are also targeting unlicensed vendors and mushikashika drivers operating in undesignated areas.

“We want to encourage people to sell their products at designated areas and load kombis at designated ranks, not in the streets,” the spokesperson emphasized. Those seeking licenses or information on designated selling areas are advised to visit the Harare Metropolitan offices at Rowan Martin.

Zimbabwe is set to host the 44th SADC Summit on August 17, 2024, at the newly built Parliament Building in Mt. Hampden’s New City. As the host country, Zimbabwe will also assume the chairmanship of SADC. In the lead-up to the summit, Zimbabwe is hosting the SADC Industrialisation Week, which will bring together regional leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss key issues and drive economic growth in the region.

The police are determined to ensure a smooth and orderly event, emphasizing the importance of compliance with city regulations to maintain order during this high-profile gathering.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...