Gweru’s Lodge gutted by fire

GWERU – Nine thatched buildings at Eland Lodge on the outskirts of Gweru along Gweru-Mvuma Road were reportedly gutted down by fire on Wednesday.

The lodges are owned by the late Gweru Urban MP and businessman Rodrick Rutsvara.

Efforts to get a comment from Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko were futile. Four buildings are said to have been served from the fire when the Airforce and Gweru City Council Fire brigades intervened.

Sources told The Mirror that the fire came from a rubbish pit.

