Guvamatanga Under Scrutiny for Multi-Million Dollar Property Acquisitions in South Africa

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, George Guvamatanga, has come under scrutiny after an investigation revealed that he has purchased 12 luxury properties in affluent suburbs of Johannesburg, South Africa, raising concerns over unexplained wealth and potential corruption.

The investigation by NewsHawks uncovered that Guvamatanga owns properties in upmarket areas, including Sandton, Randburg, Fourways, and primarily in the exclusive Dainfern Golf Estate. The total value of these properties runs into millions of US dollars, sparking questions about his ability to accumulate such wealth, given that he has previously struggled to explain his sources of income.

Guvamatanga’s Johannesburg properties, valued in US dollars, include:

No. 973 Woodchester, Dainfern Golf Estate (US$275,000), jointly owned with Hazvinei Chawatama.

19 Port De Bouc Avenue, Dainfern (US$163,000).

708 Sandleford Close, Dainfern (US$315,000).

13 Morena Crescent, Dainfern (US$170,000).

13 Via Garibaldi Lane, Piccolo Italia Estate, Kengies (US$90,000), registered under Vimbai Guvamatanga.

26 Garibaldi Lane, Kengies (US$84,000).

7 Dorstone Crescent, Maroeladal Needwood Ext. 5 (US$355,000), under Vimbai Guvamatanga and Evans Kudakwashe Mupandawana.

Fourways Ext. 253340, sectional title SS Borgo De Felice (US$73,000).

Broadacres, sectional title SS Soho Junction – 628/2017 (US$54,000).

435 Cork Avenue, Ferndale, under Munyoro Guvamatanga and Sharon Tsitsi Taenzanisa Guvamatanga (US$40,000).

Glenferness, sectional title (US$47,000).

Another Glenferness property, sectional title (US$47,000).

These revelations raise concerns about potential corruption, failure to declare assets as mandated by government policy, and suspicions of unexplained wealth, as Guvamatanga had previously faced criticism over his unclear financial dealings and his explanations for the source of his wealth.

The disclosure of these acquisitions, particularly by a top government official, is likely to intensify calls for greater transparency and accountability in Zimbabwe’s public sector, as well as raise further questions regarding his financial activities.

