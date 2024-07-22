Guvamatanga Criticizes Auditor General’s Report on Undelivered Goods

Spread the love

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s Finance Permanent Secretary, George Guvamatanga, has criticized the Auditor General’s office for its recent report detailing government payments for undelivered goods, calling the findings misleading and suggesting that the report should have clarified the government’s awareness and ongoing actions regarding the issue.

In the Auditor-General Rhea Kujinga’s 2023 report, presented to Parliament, it was revealed that the government had paid millions for goods, including cars and office furniture, which were never delivered. Responding to the report, Guvamatanga and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube faced questions from Parliament’s finance committee, chaired by former Deputy Finance Minister Clemence Chiduwa.

Guvamatanga argued that the Treasury’s central internal audit unit, responsible for coordinating government audit functions, had already identified the procurement issues. He contended that the Auditor General’s report should have acknowledged the government’s awareness and corrective measures in place.

“The Auditor General’s office misdirected itself by presenting these findings as new issues. They should have informed the public that the government had already discovered the undelivered goods and was taking action,” Guvamatanga stated. “I’m not saying they shouldn’t have highlighted them, but they should have mentioned that the government was aware of the situation.”

Despite Guvamatanga’s remarks, the Auditor General’s office traditionally allows departments to respond to audit findings, with their comments included in the report. However, the latest report indicated that in some cases, officials did not respond to the findings.

Guvamatanga revealed to the MPs that the government had purchased 167 cars last year, with 20 still undelivered. The missing items extended beyond vehicles to ICT equipment, office supplies, and even consumables such as drinks and biscuits.

“We also had ICT equipment, office equipment, and even provisions that were never delivered. Where are the biscuits? Various medical equipment were also among the missing items,” Guvamatanga explained.

He emphasized the need to align the work of the Auditor General with the centralized internal audit unit to avoid reporting issues as new when they have already been identified.

“So, all we are saying is that we need to align the work of the Auditor-General with that of the centralized internal audit. At the moment, the Auditor General is still operating as if we don’t have a centralized internal audit unit. We will align them to ensure that reports are delivered promptly and issues already known are not reported as new. There’s no need for this excitement about motor vehicles,” Guvamatanga concluded.

Source: NewZwire

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...