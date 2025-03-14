Grave dispute: Tombstone on wrong grave

Spread the love

A grave dispute — literally — has plunged Bulawayo into an unusual family feud, forcing the City Council to intervene in a bid to restore peace.

A conflict has erupted at West Park Cemetery’s Old Anglican Section, where two families claim their deceased relatives were buried in the same grave.

The situation has become so contentious that both families have asked the local authority to fund an exhumation to resolve the matter.

Tombstone sparks controversy

According to the latest council minutes, the dispute involves the families of the late Florence Saunyama and Caleb Somkence, both believing their loved ones were buried in Grave 19 of the Old Anglican General Section.

The controversy escalated when the Somkence family erected a tombstone on the site, convinced that their relative was interred there.

However, city records show that Florence Saunyama was buried in Grave 19 in 2003. While Caleb Somkence was also buried in the same section in 2004, his exact grave number was never recorded.

Council investigates

A report presented by the Director of Health Services on February 10, 2025, detailed the findings of an investigation into the burial records.

“According to our records, including the interment receipt, section book, cardex, and fees book, the late Florence Saunyama (female, 69) was buried on September 24, 2003, in Grave 19, Old Anglican General Section. The section and fees books also confirm that the late Caleb Somkence (male, 73) was buried on November 10, 2004, in the same section, but the grave number was not recorded,” the minutes read.

Adding to the confusion, there are two unmarked graves next to the disputed site, making it impossible to determine with certainty whose remains lie in Grave 19.

A difficult decision: Exhumation

In an effort to resolve the matter, a meeting with family representatives was held on January 8, 2025. The discussions led to a recommendation for an exhumation to identify the remains and bring closure to both families.

“To ascertain whose remains are in Grave 19, exhumation will be necessary. The process may also involve opening nearby graves to determine if the remains of one of the deceased persons lie there,” the minutes further stated.

Following these findings, the council’s Health Services Department sought authorisation to cover the costs of the exhumation. The request was approved, paving the way for the process to begin.

As the city prepares for this rare intervention, families wait anxiously, hoping for answers that will finally put their loved ones to rest—once and for all. – B-Metro

