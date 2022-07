Former first lady Grace Ntombizodwa Mugabe has turned 57years old today.

Grace born 23 July 1965 is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, and politician.

She served as the First Lady of from 1996 until her husband’s resignation in November 2017.

Grace who was once married to Stanley Goreraza has four children Russel, Bona, Robert Jr and Chatunga.

The politician has been leading a quiet life following her husband’s ouster from power in 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook