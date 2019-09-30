Grace Mugabe to be evicted: Zanu-PF to convert Blue Roof to Museum

The ZANU PF Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu, says the party is deliberating on converting the residence of the Former President, Robert Mugabe, commonly known as the Blue Roof, to a museum or something that will benefit the party.

It emerged during the mourning period of the former president that the Mugabe’s are not the real owners of the imposing Blue Roof mansion in Harare’s upmarket Borrowdale suburb and also the Mount Pleasant home, occupied by his first born child and daughter, Bona.

The two properties belong to the ruling party, ZANU PF.

