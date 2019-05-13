Grace Mugabe in new housekeeper beating storm

Zimbabwe’s former First Lady Grace Mugabe faces a second allegation of assault after she was accused of beating an employee at the family’s Harare mansion.

According to the media Mrs Mugabe, 53, is said to have become enraged that her 95-year-old husband gave the housekeeper a cash wedding gift, punching and striking the woman about the face with a shoe until blood gushed from her wounds.

Mrs Mugabe, sometimes known as “Gucci Grace”, is already wanted in South Africa on separate charges of attacking a model who had been drinking with her sons in Johannesburg.

Shupikai Chiroodza was formally employed by the government at State House, Mr Mugabe’s 10,000 square meter official residence which he built 15 years ago but chose not to live in.

However, the newlywed maid was seconded to the Mugabes’ private residence and claims she was assaulted there on 13 March.