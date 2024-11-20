Grace Mugabe Breaks Down in Court as Stolen Items Are Returned

Spread the love

HARARE – Former First Lady Grace Mugabe was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears during a court session on Tuesday as some of the personal belongings of her late husband, former President Robert Mugabe, were handed back to her. The presiding magistrate, Ms Esthere Chivasa, briefly adjourned proceedings to allow Mrs Mugabe to regain her composure.

The case centres on four former employees of the Mugabe family—Allen Chinamonya (42), Danmore Chinamonya (35), Samson Karonga, and Tendai Bunganirwa—who are facing charges of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances.

The accused allegedly broke into 11 containers stored at the Blue Roof residence in Borrowdale, Harare. The containers moved to the residence after Robert Mugabe’s 2017 retirement, housed household items valued at approximately USD 500,000. These included television sets, clothing, cutlery, bed covers, and towels.

Police investigations have so far led to the recovery of items worth about USD 2,000.

Taking the witness stand, Mrs Mugabe recounted how Allen, a former family driver, was caught with some of the stolen items. She pointed fingers at Samson Karonga, accusing him of masterminding the thefts.

“Allen was caught with some of the stolen goods, but I strongly suspect Karonga. He has been linked to every case of theft that has occurred,” she said.

The defendants, represented by lawyer Renetty Takudzwa Kuchidza, denied the charges. They claimed the containers were stored in a publicly accessible car park and argued that the items were given to them as gifts by the late Robert Mugabe.

The theft was uncovered in May 2024 when Mrs Mugabe sought to retrieve artefacts belonging to her late husband for donation to the African Liberation Museum. Upon opening the containers, she found broken padlocks and numerous items missing.

A police investigation followed, resulting in the arrest of the four accused and the recovery of stolen items, including suits, bed covers, and a television set, from their homes.

The trial, which has drawn significant public attention, continues as the State works to prove the involvement of the accused. The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police commended the investigative team, emphasizing the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable.

The case has highlighted the challenges faced by the Mugabe family following the passing of Zimbabwe’s former leader and has become a focal point for debates about security and legacy.

The court is expected to hear further evidence in the coming days.

