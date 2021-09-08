Govt to de-congest cars in Harare Central Business Districts

HARARE – There are 1, 5 million vehicles that traverse the streets of Harare’s central business district on a daily basis according to information availed by the Central Registry Vehicle, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo has said.

Speaking during the official launch of Harare Municipal Training programme this morning at City Sports Centre, Minister Moyo said the increase in vehicular traffic calls for an increase in both personnel and training of council police officers.

Minister Moyo also said so far, the joint operation between the ZRP and Harare City Council has resulted in the impounding of 3 209 vehicles and 1 001 being towed away to a secure compound while 4 572 vendors and 557 touts were arrested.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Ruth Mavhunga-Maboyi and senior council officials attended.