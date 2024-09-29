Govt shells out US$1,8bn for road development

Spread the love

THE Government invested over US$1,8 billion towards road rehabilitation across the country under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), which ran for the last eight years.

In total, US$847 million was spent during the first phase (ERRP1), while an additional US$1 billion was allocated for the second phase (ERRP2).

The initiative, which has been running from 2016, involved the construction and rehabilitation of roads, asphalt overlay and pothole patching, as well as resealing and gravelling of roads in both urban and rural areas.

It also encompassed bridge reconstruction and maintenance of road verges.

To date, a vast network spanning 70 000 kilometres has been rehabilitated or upgraded.

Over 139 local contractors were engaged as part of the Government’s commitment to supporting indigenous enterprises.

The Government is now planning to capacitate the 108 road maintenance units under its purview to ensure upkeep of the rehabilitated roads.

The director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Ms Judith Nhau, said: “Over US$847 million was spent under the first phase of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 1, while over US$1 billion has been spent to date under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 . . . More than 139 local contractors were engaged for this work.”

Some of the local contractors that have been engaged by the Government are Exodus and Company; Bitumen Resources; Tensor Systems; Bitumen World; Fossil Contracting; Syvern Construction; Drawlink; Masimba; Madzimbabwe Asphalt; Zambezi Bulk; and Drawcard.

“More than 70 000km of roads have been rehabilitated and upgraded nationwide to improve accessibility and achieve upper middle-income country status by 2030,” added Ms Nhau.

“The programme has achieved significant milestones, with the full support of His Excellency, the President, through consistent and increased funding, adequate monitoring and guidance, as well as effective leadership in implementation of the programme.”

The rehabilitation drive has also impacted rural roads that are being regravelled or regraded.

The Government is working on strengthening its road maintenance units.

“The ministry has 108 maintenance units covering the whole network,” she said.

“Further, the Government, through the Ministry of Finance (Economic Development and Investment Promotion) and other private stakeholders, has plans to equip the Department of Roads, RIDA (Rural Infrastructure Development Agency) and local authorities with road maintenance equipment so that they can rapidly respond to maintenance needs of the roads.”

Some of the roads attended to under ERRP

 Bulawayo Metropolitan: Masiyephambili Drive; 12th Avenue Extension; Cowdray Park roads; Old Khami Road.

 Harare Metropolitan: Harare Drive; Seke Road; Samora Machel Avenue; King George Road; Chiremba Road.

 Manicaland: Mutare-Masvingo road; Nyanga-Ruangwe road; Ngundu-Tanganda road; Skyline-Chimanimani road; Charter-Machongwe-Kopa via Rusitu road.

 Mashonaland Central: Ndoda Hondo Road (Ruya-Mukumbura); Bindura-Matepatepa road; St Alberts; Dotito; Guruve-Kanyemba road.

 Mashonaland East: Mushandirapamwe-Hwedza road; Nhekairo-Chigondo road; Rwenya Bridge; Mutoko-Nyamuzuwe road.

 Mashonaland West: Chegutu-Chinhoyi road; Makuti-Kariba road; Golden Valley-Sanyati road; Karoi-Binga road.

 Masvingo: Masvingo-Mbalabala road; Nyika-Zaka road; Nemanwa-Muchakata road; Shurugwi-Mandamabwe road.

 Matabeleland North: Bulawayo-Nkayi road; Bulawayo-Solusi road; Nkayi-Lupane road; Nkayi-Gokwe road.

 Matabeleland South: Guyu-Manama road, Mphoengs-Maphisa road, West Nicholson-Mberengwa road, Maphisa-Gwanda road.

 Midlands: Kwekwe-Mvuma road, Gweru-Zvishavane road, Mberengwa-Mataga road, Mateta-Manoti road.

