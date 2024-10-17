Govt Proposes Major Constitutional Amendment on Traditional Chiefs Appointment

Spread the love

HARARE – A Private Member’s Bill currently before the Parliament of Zimbabwe seeks to amend Section 283 of the Constitution, transferring the power to appoint traditional chiefs from the Minister of Local Government to the King of the Munhumutapa Kingdom.

The proposed amendment aims to recognize the King’s historical and cultural authority over traditional leadership roles within Zimbabwe.

The Bill, titled the “Amendment of Section 283 of the Constitution Act,” highlights a High Court decision, case number HC3981/22, that recognizes the authority of King Munhumutapa. This decision bars the Minister of Local Government from appointing traditional chiefs and acknowledges the King as the legitimate authority over the Munhumutapa Kingdom, which corresponds to present-day Zimbabwe.

The proposed change to Section 283 would amend its current wording: “The appointment, removal, and suspension of traditional leaders, including chiefs, headmen, and village heads, is done by the President or as prescribed by an Act of Parliament, through the Minister of Local Government.”

Under the Bill, this would be changed to: “The appointment, removal, and suspension of traditional leaders, including chiefs, headmen, and village heads, shall be vested in the King of the Munhumutapa Kingdom, recognized as the custodian of traditional leadership, following a High Court mandate, and shall be conducted in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Munhumutapa Kingdom.”

Proponents of the amendment argue that it aims to restore the cultural heritage of Zimbabwe by reintegrating traditional leadership structures into the governance framework. They emphasize that this change is critical for preserving the nation’s historical identity and honoring the legacy of the Munhumutapa Kingdom, whose governance structures predate colonial and modern state systems.

The Bill also aligns with an interim order issued under the Urgent Chamber Application CCZ42/24, which temporarily allows the King of the Munhumutapa Kingdom to oversee the appointment of traditional leaders. If passed, the Bill will permanently transfer these powers, reinforcing the authority of traditional leadership within Zimbabwe’s legal and cultural framework.

Supporters believe that the amendment will ensure traditional leaders are chosen in a manner that respects the customs of the Munhumutapa Kingdom. By doing so, the legislation seeks to strengthen the connection between Zimbabwe’s governance and its cultural heritage, promoting greater autonomy and cultural identity for the nation’s traditional institutions.