Govt Plans More Interchanges to Ease Traffic and Boost Road Safety

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe is set to witness a major transformation in its road network, with the government announcing plans to construct more interchanges across the country as part of a broader strategy to modernise infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, and improve safety.

By Tina Musonza

Speaking in a video clip shared on social media, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix Mhona, confirmed the government’s commitment to expanding the country’s road network through the construction of additional interchanges in key urban and transit zones.

“Interchanges play a critical role in facilitating the smooth movement of traffic, decongesting major roads, and reducing accidents,” said Minister Mhona. “We are building on the successes we have achieved so far, and more interchanges will be constructed across the country.”

The announcement follows the successful commissioning of major interchanges such as the Mbudzi Traffic Interchange in Harare, which has already begun to ease chronic congestion at one of the capital’s busiest junctions. These projects are part of Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which prioritises infrastructure development as a driver of economic growth and social transformation.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the upcoming interchanges will be strategically located in high-traffic areas in major cities and along key highways to improve connectivity and shorten travel times. Urban centres like Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, and Masvingo are among those being considered for future projects.

MORE INTERCHANGES

Interchanges facilitate efficient movement of traffic, reducing congestion and improving road safety. On this clip, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Hon @MhonaFelix says several more interchanges will be constructed as Govt fulfills its… pic.twitter.com/YBJATpANmG — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) June 4, 2025

Analysts say the expansion of the country’s road infrastructure will not only enhance transportation efficiency but also attract investment by lowering logistics costs and improving accessibility.

“The government is responding to a critical need. With urban populations growing and vehicle numbers increasing, traditional road designs no longer meet demand. Interchanges are a smart solution that reflect forward planning,” said Eng. Takudzwa Matiza, a civil engineering expert.

The Ministry also highlighted that the projects will create thousands of local jobs in construction, materials supply, and related sectors, giving an economic boost to surrounding communities.

Citizens have generally welcomed the news, though some have called for transparency and efficiency in the awarding of contracts and execution of the projects. Others urged the government to ensure that rural roads and feeder routes are not neglected in the process.

In closing his remarks, Minister Mhona said the government’s vision was to build a “modern, safe, and world-class road network that supports economic recovery and inclusive development.”

Construction timelines and funding models for the new interchanges are expected to be outlined in the Ministry’s forthcoming mid-year infrastructure report.

Like this: Like Loading...