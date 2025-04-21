Government Warns Public Servants Against Joining National Stay-Away Protest

Spread the love

HARARE – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a stern warning to public servants against participating in the planned national stay-away scheduled for April 22 and 23, 2025, stating that such actions would be regarded as “a dereliction of duty and an act of insubordination.”

In a press statement released on Monday, April 21, the Commission expressed concern over what it described as “recent incitements circulating on various platforms, encouraging Public Servants and other citizens to stay away from work or abstain from regular activities.”

“The Commission is confident that Public Servants, who are committed, disciplined, and fully aware of their responsibilities, will not be misled by such reckless and disruptive incitements,” the PSC said. “Public Servants are reminded that their core mandate is to serve the people of Zimbabwe faithfully, diligently, and without interruption.”

The PSC emphasised that the two days in question remain official working days, and all government employees — barring those on duly authorised leave — are expected to report for duty, observe normal working hours, and work beyond official hours where necessary.

“Participation in any stay-away that disrupts service delivery constitutes a dereliction of duty and an act of insubordination,” the Commission warned.

“Such actions are unpatriotic, undermine national unity, damage the economy, and hinder the collective progress of the nation.”

To ensure compliance, Accounting Officers have been instructed to ensure that attendance registers are completed and submitted as required. Commission Inspectors will collect these records at the usual time each day to enforce public service regulations.

“The Commission expects all Public Servants to continue discharging their responsibilities with characteristic commitment, professionalism, and loyalty to the Republic of Zimbabwe. Together, let us uphold the dignity of the Public Service and contribute meaningfully towards building a prosperous, resilient, and united Zimbabwe,” the PSC said.

This comes as civil society actors and political commentators anticipate widespread non-attendance in response to mounting discontent over governance, economic conditions, and allegations of corruption. However, the government remains firm that any disruptions will be met with firm administrative consequences.

